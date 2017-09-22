Pasco County residents can drop off storm debris or register for pick-up online

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County residents have two ways to dispose of storm debris following Hurricane Irma.

Residents who need to dispose of storm-related debris can drop it off at one of two Pasco County solid waste facilities or register with the county for debris pick-up.

Debris drop-off locations include East Pasco Transfer Station at 9626 Handcart Road in Dade City, and West Pasco Resource Recovery at 14606 Hays Road in Spring Hill.

Both locations are open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will also be open this Sunday at the same time.

The county is picking up loose debris that is left in the right-of-way. The county will only pick up items that were damaged in the storm.

Residents can register for pick-up online at Pasco County’s website, or through the MyPasco app.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-