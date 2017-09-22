News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible sits down with Megyn Kelly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible sat down for a one-on-one interview with Megyn Kelly of NBC.

Her new show, Megyn Kelly Today, debuts Monday, September 25th at 9 a.m.

Megyn and Stacie talked about what viewers can expect from the new show, which includes a live studio audience. They also talked about why Megyn made the leap to NBC and how her relationship is now with President Donald Trump.

“I found Megyn warm and engaging and surprisingly, not political. Seems like she is ready to start a brand new chapter in her career very different from her last job,” said Stacie.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-