News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible sits down with Megyn Kelly

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8’s Stacie Schaible sat down for a one-on-one interview with Megyn Kelly of NBC.

Her new show, Megyn Kelly Today, debuts Monday, September 25th at 9 a.m.

Megyn and Stacie talked about what viewers can expect from the new show, which includes a live studio audience. They also talked about why Megyn made the leap to NBC and how her relationship is now with President Donald Trump.

“I found Megyn warm and engaging and surprisingly, not political. Seems like she is ready to start a brand new chapter in her career very different from her last job,” said Stacie.

Follow Stacie Schaible on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s