Nearly 400 cats, dogs rescued from Virgin Islands

(WFLA/WAVY) – Nearly 400 dogs and cats were rescued from the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma and flown to Hampton Roads, Virginia on Wednesday.
The pets are being cared for at a Virginia farm.
An animal lover who lives in Virginia Beach is from the Virgin Islands.
She organized the massive animal rescue.
A group who flew down and retrieved the animals from overcrowded shelters also treated many animals while they were there.
The Virgin Islands Pets will be sent to a number of different animal shelters in east coast states, where they will be put up for adoption.
