Nearly 400 cats, dogs rescued from Virgin Islands

(WFLA/WAVY) – Nearly 400 dogs and cats were rescued from the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma and flown to Hampton Roads, Virginia on Wednesday.

The pets are being cared for at a Virginia farm.

An animal lover who lives in Virginia Beach is from the Virgin Islands.

She organized the massive animal rescue.

A group who flew down and retrieved the animals from overcrowded shelters also treated many animals while they were there.

The Virgin Islands Pets will be sent to a number of different animal shelters in east coast states, where they will be put up for adoption.

