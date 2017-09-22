Hundreds of cows evacuated from Florida ranch after dike breaks

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive effort is underway to rescue hundreds of cows in Okeechobee County after a dike broke following heavy rainfall from Hurricane Irma.

Many cows drowned when the dike that surrounds the ranch broke.

The owner of a nearby ranch a few miles away offered to allow the cows to graze there until the ranch dries out.

Now, cowboys and cowgirls from the local ranching community are pitching in to help get the cows moved.

They began rounding them up using airboats on Thursday.

Trailers will pick up the calves so they do not have to walk as far.

Jim Alderman is the owner of the flooded ranch. He says he is thankful for the community’s help.

