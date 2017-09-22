Hernando Co. students, staff won’t have to make up days missed due to Irma

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Good news for Hernando County students and staff. They won’t be required to make up days missed due to Hurricane Irma.
District leaders reviewed each school’s master calendar ensuring that there was enough instructional minutes remaining in the school year to meet state requirements.
With the exception of one school, all others have sufficient time built-in to their schedules to offset the lost days.
District leaders are working closely with that school administration to make necessary adjustments to their schedule.
