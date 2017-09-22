‘Ghost ship’ appears on Florida beach, hundreds of miles from home port

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive “ghost ship” turned up on Melbourne Beach.

Some folks say it’s eerie looking, but that doesn’t stop them from taking photos.

The big, two-masted sailboat has drawn dozens of curiosity-seekers.

No one is sure exactly how it got there. It appears to have traveled hundreds of miles thanks to Hurricane Irma.

Deputies traced the boast home port to Key West, which was hit hard by Irma.

The sheriff’s office identified the owner, and said he’s in jail in Monroe County, where Key West is located.

