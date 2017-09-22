Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 22, Steinbrenner v. Manatee, Armwood v. Jefferson, Clearwater v. Northeast, and more

(WFLA) – Friday Night Blitz resumed after a week off due to Hurricane Irma on Friday, Sept. 22.

Check out the final scores below, and highlights from Dan and Annie in the video above:

Mitchell (45) – Clearwater (28)

Manatee (42) – Steinbrenner (7)

Armwood (42) – Jefferson (3)

Clearwater Central Catholic (57) – Northeast (30)

