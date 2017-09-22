Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 22, Lakeland v. East Lake, Frostproof v. Mulberry, Anclote v. Hudson, and more

(WFLA) – Friday Night Blitz resumed after a week off due to Hurricane Irma on Friday, Sept. 22.

Check out the final scores below, and highlights from Dan and Annie in the video above:

Lakeland (24) – East Lake (7)

Frostproof (22) – Mulberry (0)

Weeki Wachee (34) – Central (33)

Anclote (35) – Hudson (7)

