Florida neighborhood watch volunteers pull guns on lost Uber driver

By Published:

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two Florida neighborhood watch volunteers are facing charges after deputies say they mistook a lost Uber driver for a burglar, pulled guns on him and fired a shot.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials say driver Roberto Augustin made a food delivery late last Saturday and got lost leaving the neighborhood.

Detectives say 36-year-old Dustyn Jenkins and 41-year-old Micah Mercer approached Augustin on a golf cart, drew weapons and Jenkins fired a warning shot.

The Palm Beach Post reports the men told detectives they thought Augustin was a burglar, he acted aggressively and they fired a shot to keep him from fleeing.

Augustin said he thought the men were robbers. Augustin is from Haiti.

Jenkins and Mercer were charged with aggravated assault and released on bail. Records didn’t list a lawyer.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s