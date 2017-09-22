Florida neighborhood watch volunteers pull guns on lost Uber driver

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two Florida neighborhood watch volunteers are facing charges after deputies say they mistook a lost Uber driver for a burglar, pulled guns on him and fired a shot.
Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials say driver Roberto Augustin made a food delivery late last Saturday and got lost leaving the neighborhood.
Detectives say 36-year-old Dustyn Jenkins and 41-year-old Micah Mercer approached Augustin on a golf cart, drew weapons and Jenkins fired a warning shot.
The Palm Beach Post reports the men told detectives they thought Augustin was a burglar, he acted aggressively and they fired a shot to keep him from fleeing.
Augustin said he thought the men were robbers. Augustin is from Haiti.
Jenkins and Mercer were charged with aggravated assault and released on bail. Records didn’t list a lawyer.
