DNA links Clearwater man to 1999, 2001 rape cases

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man was charged with sexual battery after DNA evidence connected him to two rape cases that happened in St. Petersburg in 1999 and 2001.

Terry Dewayne White, 49, is accused of raping a stranded 22-year-old woman in May of 1999. According to St. Petersburg police, the woman’s car broke down near MLK St. S. and Jasmine Way. White stopped and offered to help her, then took her to another location and raped her.

In July 2001, police said White kidnapped a 21-year-old woman who was walking in the area of the 3300 block of 1st Avenue South. Detectives said he grabbed her, forced her into his vehicle, took her to another location and raped her.

Just recently, White was the suspect in an unrelated investigation by another agency and provided a DNA sample, which happened to match the DNA profiles of both cold cases.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual battery in the 1999 case, and one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping in the 2001 case.

Investigators are trying to determine whether he might be linked to other cases in other jurisdictions.

