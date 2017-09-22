Cops: 8-year-old girl helps drive drunken Pennsylvania man

DARLINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
WPXI-TV reports the bizarre incident involving 24-year-old Kevin Cook happened on Sept. 3 in Darlington Township, Beaver County.
That’s where township police say in a criminal complaint that someone reported seeing the child driving and almost wrecking the car twice about 7:30 p.m.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Childcare workers seen abusing autistic boy in Snapchat video arrested
- Better Call Behnken: Tampa Bay area employees losing jobs after not showing up during Hurricane Irma
- Semi carrying pumpkins crashes, catches fire on SB I-75 at SR-52
- AMBER Alert ends after guests recognize 4 Manatee kids at Alabama hotel
- Hundreds of cows evacuated from Florida ranch after dike breaks
- Woman vanishes after release from Tampa hospital
- VIDEO: Pasco mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter
- Toddler shoots 2-year-old sister in head with BB gun in Martin Co.
- VIDEO: Winter Haven police search for 2 childcare workers caught berating boy with autism
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims