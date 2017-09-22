Colorado principal, assistant out after forced-splits video

Source: KUSA

DENVER (AP) – A Colorado principal has retired and an athletic director has resigned after videos surfaced showing a high school cheerleading coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg also on Friday released a report by a law firm that the district ordered after learning about the videos in August.

Officials have said the school administrators saw at least one of the videos in June and met with the coach. Boasberg says that wasn’t enough to protect students’ safety.

The recordings were broadcast on KUSA-TV in August, showing eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed into splits. In one video, a girl appears to cry out in pain and repeatedly asks her coach to “please stop.”

The former coach, Ozell Williams, was dismissed shortly after the videos became public.

