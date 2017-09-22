City of Tampa recycling, yard waste collection resumes Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve been hoping and wishing someone will come pick up your garbage, you don’t have to wait much longer, if you live in Tampa.

The City of Tampa on Friday released the following schedules for garbage and recycling collections-

  • Yard waste collection will resume for residents on Monday, Sept. 15. The city said that preliminary yard waste collection for Monday customers will begin on Saturday September 23rd.  For additional information, visit the Department’s website for yard waste collection schedules and guidelines (which differs from the storm debris collection program).
  • Recycling collection will resume on Monday, Sept. 25.
  • Storm debris collection is underway through Friday, Oct. 27. Excessive storm debris which cannot be bagged or containerized or, is in excess of the allowable City of Tampa yard waste collection guidelines will be collected separately under the city’s storm debris removal program.  Debris must be placed at the curb, un-bundled, un-bagged, separated by category type (i.e. tree limbs, plywood, roofing shingles, etc.)  The city’s storm debris program will also service New Tampa residents.

