Celebrate World Rhino Day live at Lowry Park Zoo

By Published:
This Southern White Rhino calf was born on Sept. 12 at Lowry Park Zoo. Photo credit Lowry Park Zoo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is World Rhino Day and we’re getting all your rhinoceros questions answered.

Social Media Reporter Lila Gross will be live on Facebook from the Lowry Park Zoo with animal expert Chris Massaro.

Massaro will discuss the White Rhinos housed at the Lowry Park Zoo and answer your questions live.

While the White Rhino’s population seems to be rising the species is still a near threatened breed.

Tune in at 11:15 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page to learn more. Stay tuned!

