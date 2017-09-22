Burglary duo nabbed in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects in connection with a string of burglaries were nabbed in Sarasota on Thursday.

Deputies found 26-year-old Kenneth Brown and 28-year-old Taniesha Parker, both of Fort Myers, hiding in the bushes after responding to an attempted burglary at the 6300 block of Sturbridge Court

A resident called 911 when he saw a woman believed to be Parker outside his child’s bedroom. Soon after, deputies were alerted to a second burglary nearby in the 8500 block of Karpeal Drive. The victim said she saw a man and a woman inside her lanai. She said the pair took off running toward Sturbridge Court when she called the police.

Deputies found the duo hiding in the bushes nearby. The pair tried to flee on foot, but deputies quickly caught up with Brown and he was detained.

Parker continued to flee, then returned to interfere with Brown’s detention. Deputies said she tried to disarm a sergeant, but backup came to the officer’s aid and took Parker into custody without incident.

Investigators later learned a third home in the 6300 block of Sturbridge Court was also burglarized.

Brown was charged with one count each of attempted occupied residential burglary, occupied residential burglary and unoccupied residential burglary. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on a $16,500 bond.

Parker was charged with one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, attempted occupied residential burglary, occupied residential burglary, unoccupied residential burglary and criminal mischief.

She is held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES