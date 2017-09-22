Burglary duo nabbed in Sarasota

By Published:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects in connection with a string of burglaries were nabbed in Sarasota on Thursday.

Deputies found 26-year-old Kenneth Brown and 28-year-old Taniesha Parker, both of Fort Myers, hiding in the bushes after responding to an attempted burglary at the 6300 block of Sturbridge Court

A resident called 911 when he saw a woman believed to be Parker outside his child’s bedroom. Soon after, deputies were alerted to a second burglary nearby in the 8500 block of Karpeal Drive. The victim said she saw a man and a woman inside her lanai.  She said the pair took off running toward Sturbridge Court when she called the police.

Deputies found the duo hiding in the bushes nearby. The pair tried to flee on foot, but deputies quickly caught up with Brown and he was detained.

Parker continued to flee, then returned to interfere with Brown’s detention. Deputies said she tried to disarm a sergeant, but backup came to the officer’s aid and took Parker into custody without incident.

Investigators later learned a third home in the 6300 block of Sturbridge Court was also burglarized.

Brown was charged with one count each of attempted occupied residential burglary, occupied residential burglary and unoccupied residential burglary. He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on a $16,500 bond.

Parker was charged with one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, attempted occupied residential burglary, occupied residential burglary, unoccupied residential burglary and criminal mischief.

She is held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s