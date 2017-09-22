Burger King employees held at gunpoint during Pinellas Park robbery

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Burger King employees were held at gunpoint during a robbery in Pinellas Park overnight on Friday.  Now police are asking for the public’s help in finding the men responsible.

Investigators said two armed men entered the Burger King located at 7930 U.S. Highway 19 North and approached the business manager and another employee as they were leaving the establishment.

The two employees were held at gunpoint and the manager was forced to open the safe.

The two suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the robbery is related to a similar incident that happened at the same location on August 20, and an attempted robbery at another Burger King on 6590 Park Blvd the following week.

The suspects are described as thin black men.  They are between 5’10” and 6′.  They were dressed in all black and only their eyes were exposed.

Anyone with information on their identities should call the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.  To remain anonymous, submit a tip at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?agencyId=1243.

