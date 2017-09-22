Better Call Behnken: Miami travel protection company slow to refund man after wife dies

By Published:

(WFLA) – Henry Hosman went on so many cruises with his wife Karen, he lost count.

But, he had to cancel their last cruise to the Caribbean after Karen suddenly became ill. She died in May, and Hosman’s quest to cash in on their trip insurance, for $4,000, turned into a nightmare.

“I was bounced from one person to the next person, every time you talked to somebody they didn’t know anything about it, and you had to start all over again,” Hosman said.

The cruise was for Celebrity Cruises, but Hosman ran into trouble with April Travel Protection, based in Miami. He sent in documents, over and over, to process his claim, but said it was never enough.

“It’s one of those things, unless you have a road map, you can’t find yourself from A to B,” Hosman said.

The stress became too much. So, he called 8 On Your Side for help.

April Travel responded quickly to 8 On Your Side, saying some documentation is still needed to reimburse for bus travel, but the bulk of the trip, more than $3,800, was approved. In fact, the representative promised the check is in the mail. The representative blamed miscommunication.

Hosman was relieved to find out and hopeful the check will arrive soon.

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s