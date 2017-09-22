Better Call Behnken: Miami travel protection company slow to refund man after wife dies

(WFLA) – Henry Hosman went on so many cruises with his wife Karen, he lost count.

But, he had to cancel their last cruise to the Caribbean after Karen suddenly became ill. She died in May, and Hosman’s quest to cash in on their trip insurance, for $4,000, turned into a nightmare.

“I was bounced from one person to the next person, every time you talked to somebody they didn’t know anything about it, and you had to start all over again,” Hosman said.

The cruise was for Celebrity Cruises, but Hosman ran into trouble with April Travel Protection, based in Miami. He sent in documents, over and over, to process his claim, but said it was never enough.

“It’s one of those things, unless you have a road map, you can’t find yourself from A to B,” Hosman said.

The stress became too much. So, he called 8 On Your Side for help.

April Travel responded quickly to 8 On Your Side, saying some documentation is still needed to reimburse for bus travel, but the bulk of the trip, more than $3,800, was approved. In fact, the representative promised the check is in the mail. The representative blamed miscommunication.

Hosman was relieved to find out and hopeful the check will arrive soon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-