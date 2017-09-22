AMBER Alert ends after guests recognize 4 Manatee kids at Alabama hotel

By Published: Updated:
Manatee County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The four siblings at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Manatee County have been located safe and sound as of early Friday morning.

The children were found at a Hampton Inn in Eufaula, Alabama. Two alert hotel guests recognized the kids when they were playing in the lobby and notified police.

Police found the matching car listed in the AMBER Alert along with the children’s mother, Jaima Gaduean.

Wednesday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 12-year-old Jowella, 10-year-old Joseph Gadeaun, 8-year-old Jacqueline Gadeaun and 6-year-old Jocelyn Gadeaun.

Last Friday, the children were staying at the grandmother’s house in Bradenton who has temporary custody. Jaima Gadeaun came by and picked the kids up. They were not seen since.

The Eufaula, Alabama police department arrested Jaima Gadeuan without incident and she is awaiting an extradition hearing to be brought back to Florida to face her charges.

The four children will return home to their grandmother soon.

Stick with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

Follow Jana Jones on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s