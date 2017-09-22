AMBER Alert ends after guests recognize 4 Manatee kids at Alabama hotel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The four siblings at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Manatee County have been located safe and sound as of early Friday morning.

The children were found at a Hampton Inn in Eufaula, Alabama. Two alert hotel guests recognized the kids when they were playing in the lobby and notified police.

Police found the matching car listed in the AMBER Alert along with the children’s mother, Jaima Gaduean.

Wednesday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 12-year-old Jowella, 10-year-old Joseph Gadeaun, 8-year-old Jacqueline Gadeaun and 6-year-old Jocelyn Gadeaun.

Last Friday, the children were staying at the grandmother’s house in Bradenton who has temporary custody. Jaima Gadeaun came by and picked the kids up. They were not seen since.

The Eufaula, Alabama police department arrested Jaima Gadeuan without incident and she is awaiting an extradition hearing to be brought back to Florida to face her charges.

The four children will return home to their grandmother soon.

