16 fire trucks respond to fire at Seminole car dealership

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews in 16 fire trucks are battling a large fire at a Seminole car dealership.
911 operators received a call at 6 a.m. on Friday about a fire at the Suncoast Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership located at 8755 Park Blvd. N.
The fire is in the garage.
So far, 2 alarms have been called.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Better Call Behnken: Tampa Bay area employees losing jobs after not showing up during Hurricane Irma
- Southbound I-75 closed at SR-52 due to tractor-trailer fire
- AMBER Alert ends after guests recognize 4 Manatee kids at Alabama hotel
- VIDEO: Pasco mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter
- Toddler shoots 2-year-old sister in head with BB gun in Martin Co.
- VIDEO: Winter Haven police search for 2 childcare workers caught berating boy with autism
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims