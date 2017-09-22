11th victim dies after Hollywood nursing home power outage

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The eleventh resident of a Hollywood nursing home that was evacuated after a power outage caused by Hurricane Irma has, according to WTVJ.

WTVJ reports Alice Thomas, 94, died on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

In the early hours of Sept. 13, the deaths began. Three 911 calls were made before 6 a.m., causing hospital staff to rush across the street to offer assistance. Doctors and nurses said they found the home’s staff working to cool the patients, although they and police have said the facility was very hot.

