11th victim dies after Hollywood nursing home power outage

WFLA/AP Published:
FILE- This Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, a patient is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. Still, even with those facts, it's far from clear whether the deaths will result in a criminal prosecution. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The eleventh resident of a Hollywood nursing home that was evacuated after a power outage caused by Hurricane Irma has, according to WTVJ.

WTVJ reports Alice Thomas, 94, died on Friday.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

In the early hours of Sept. 13, the deaths began. Three 911 calls were made before 6 a.m., causing hospital staff to rush across the street to offer assistance. Doctors and nurses said they found the home’s staff working to cool the patients, although they and police have said the facility was very hot.

