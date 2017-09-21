Ynoa pitches 8 solid innings to lead Orioles past Rays 3-1

Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria walks off the field after striking out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Baltimore won 3-1. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Gabriel Ynoa pitched eight innings of five-hit ball, Manny Machado homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Thursday night in a matchup between fading AL East teams.

Machado’s two-run homer in the first inning off Matt Andriese (5-4) propelled the Orioles to their third win in 15 games. Baltimore has only a mathematical chance of reaching the postseason and must go 7-1 the rest of the way to avoid its first losing season since 2011.

Tampa Bay has lost nine of 13 since reaching the .500 mark on Sept. 5. The Rays began the day trailing Minnesota by four games for the second wild-card spot.

Ynoa (2-2) struck out three and walked two in earning his first win as a starter in six career tries. He failed to go past five innings in any of his previous starts.

