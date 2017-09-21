From September 23 – October 1, 2017, the World Rowing Championships, an international rowing regatta organized by FISA (the International Rowing Federation), will be held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida, the only Grade A course in the United States and “where world-class athletes come to compete.” In the 48 years of the event’s existence, the United States has hosted only one other World Championships, in 1994 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This weeklong event is held at the end of the northern hemisphere summer. In non-Olympic years, it is the highlight of the international rowing calendar. Rowing takes place in 21 different boat classes for both men and women. Our goal is to attract athletes, family, friends and fans from around the United States and the world, to attend this world-class event, and grow the following of rowing in the US. For more information, please visit WRCH2017.com

