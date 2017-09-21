VIDEO: Girl hit in face by baseball at game may need surgery

By Published:
Baseball fans reacts as a young girl is tended to before she is carried out of the seating area after being hit by a line drive in the fifth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

BRONX, N.Y. (WFLA) — A scary scene at the Yankee stadium Wednesday afternoon even had the players taking a knee.

It was the bottom of the fifth inning between New York and the Minnesota Twins, when Todd Frazier rifled a foul ball into the stands, striking a young girl in the face.

The crowd let out a “gasp” and then went silent.

Fans nearby starting motioning for help and medical personnel rushed to the area.

Frazier immediately stepped out of the batter’s box, removed his helmet, squatted and bowed his head.

Players on both teams appeared distraught, as the youngster was carried out of the stands.

Stadium security said the little girl is now “doing okay” but her family is worried she may still need surgery.

This isn’t the first time a fan has been injured in the stands, and this will surely spring conversations about protective netting being installed down the foul lines.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s