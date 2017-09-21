USF now one of the biggest universities in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Once known as a commuter school, the University of South Florida has grown into one of Florida’s largest colleges.

USF is now shattering its own records and breaking new boundaries that include the freshman class being the most diverse in school history.

They also have the distinction of having the strongest academic class in USF history. 50 percent of the freshman class graduated in the top 10 percent of their high school class and 75 percent of the freshman class graduated in the top 20 percent,” said USF Provost Dr. Ralph Wilcox.

USF for the first time in school history has an enrollment of 50,577, which makes it one of the biggest schools in Florida.

Another distinction for the Bulls is they have students from all 67 Florida counties, all 50 states and more than 145 countries.

