Toddler shoots 2-year-old sister in head with BB gun in Martin Co.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition in Martin County after her brother shot her in the head with a BB gun.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler and her family were staying at a relative’s home because of Hurricane Irma.
The people who live at the home told deputies that the children were playing in the living room and the pellet gun was stored in the closet.
The little girl was shot in the forehead by her brother, who is also a toddler.
The shooting happened around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
The person who called 911 after the shooting told dispatchers that the little girl was not breathing.
When deputies arrived, the little girl was crying hysterically. She was airlifted to a local hospital.
The girl’s family members told deputies they did not know there was a BB gun at the home.
The toddler and her family live in Okeechobee and were staying with relatives near Stuart.
Deputies confiscated the BB gun and the Department of Children and Families was notified about the shooting.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Pasco women beat female driver unconscious in road rage encounter
- AMBER Alert issued for 4 missing Manatee Co. children
- Florida store owner fires warning shot at thief, who returns stolen beer
- Hurricane Maria regains strength as Cat 3, lashes NE Dominican Republic
- Man in critical condition after falling off road striping machine in Clearwater
- President Trump issues disaster declaration in Puerto Rico
- Crews in Mexico still trying to reach girl buried in earthquake rubble
- Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream offers 2 new haunted attractions