Toddler shoots 2-year-old sister in head with BB gun in Martin Co.

Martin Co. Sheriff's Office photo

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition in Martin County after her brother shot her in the head with a BB gun.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the toddler and her family were staying at a relative’s home because of Hurricane Irma.

The people who live at the home told deputies that the children were playing in the living room and the pellet gun was stored in the closet.

The little girl was shot in the forehead by her brother, who is also a toddler.

The shooting happened around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The person who called 911 after the shooting told dispatchers that the little girl was not breathing.

When deputies arrived, the little girl was crying hysterically. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

The girl’s family members told deputies they did not know there was a BB gun at the home.

The toddler and her family live in Okeechobee and were staying with relatives near Stuart.

Deputies confiscated the BB gun and the Department of Children and Families was notified about the shooting.

