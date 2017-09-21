Tim Tebow, Senator Marco Rubio visit Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Florida Gator Tim Tebow joined Senator Marco Rubio in Big Pine Key on Thursday.

The pair shook hands and took photos and also served lunch and handed out ice to residents impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“You can let people know that they’re cared for, that they’re prayed for and they’re not in this journey alone, and that’s special,” said Tebow.

Hurricane Irma made landfall just southeast of Big Pine Key on Sept. 10.

