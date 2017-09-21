Tim Tebow, Senator Marco Rubio visit Big Pine Key

WFLA/CNN Published:

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Florida Gator Tim Tebow joined Senator Marco Rubio in Big Pine Key on Thursday.

The pair shook hands and took photos and also served lunch and handed out ice to residents impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“You can let people know that they’re cared for, that they’re prayed for and they’re not in this journey alone, and that’s special,” said Tebow.

Hurricane Irma made landfall just southeast of Big Pine Key on Sept. 10.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s