Tenth patient of Hollywood nursing home dies

By Published:
FILE- This Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, a patient is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. Still, even with those facts, it's far from clear whether the deaths will result in a criminal prosecution. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – A tenth patient of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died on Thursday, one week after eight other patients died in the facility after Hurricane Irma, WTVJ reports.  A ninth patient died on Tuesday.

The death comes a day after the facility’s license was suspended by the Agency for Health Care Administration.

AHCA investigators determined the patients did not receive timely medical care because their caretakers overwhelmingly delayed calling 911. They also said the patients were not timely evacuated to the air-conditioned hospital located across the street, even as their temperatures began spiking as high as 109.9 degrees Fahrenheit—far too late to be saved. Several residents suffered respiratory or cardiac distress and at least ten of those patients ultimately died as a result of not receiving proper medical attention, according to the AHCA. The facility was also accused of making late entries into patients’ medical records.

Information on the deceased:

  • Carolyn Eatherly, 78
  • Gail Nova, 71
  • Estella Hendricks,71
  • Bobby Owens, 84
  • Miguel Franco, 92
  • Manuel Mendieta, 96
  • Albertina Vega, 99
  • Betty Hibbard, 84
  • Carlos Canal, 93
  • Martha Murray, 94

In a statement, Gov. Rick Scott said no amount of finger-pointing by the facility’s management will hide the fact they “failed to do their basic duty to protect life,” and said those responsible “should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s