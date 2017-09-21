Tampa police looking for suspect who placed skimmers on Ybor City ATMs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police detectives are searching for a suspect who they say placed skimmers on ATMs in Ybor City. 

Police said two skimmers were found on SunTrust Bank ATMs located at 1701 East 7th Avenue.

The skimmers were placed by a man at 7:12 p.m.

He was captured on video and was seen wearing a dark colored floppy hat and a dark t-shirt.

The suspect returned at 9:38 p.m. and is believed to have tested the skimmers by making a transaction.

Law enforcement believe the suspect may be Hispanic or Middle Eastern and in his late 20’s.

He is described as being of medium build with black of brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white Armani Exchange shirt.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in the case.

Anyone with information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first to be eligible for a cash reward.

