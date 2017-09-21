Florida student athlete dies 2 days after collapsing during workout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida high school athlete has died two days after collapsing while working out.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Fleming Island High School sophomore Ben Johnson died Thursday at a Jacksonville hospital. He was in his school’s weight room when he passed out Tuesday.

Hospital officials say Johnson suffered cardiac arrest and irreversible brain damage. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause.

Johnson played baseball and football for the Golden Eagles.

