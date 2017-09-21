Speed Busters gets results across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thursday and Speed Busters is back! WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey has been busting speeders and getting results. So, this edition of Speed Busters is taking a look at some of those positive changes.

Pasco County

Speeders were plowing down Mitchell Ranch Road by Seven Springs Elementary, frustrating Kim Fanning and her kids. “It’s a little scary I get tense,” she said. After Leslee took Kim’s concerns to Pasco County Traffic Management Department, they installed a permanent speed feedback sign on Mitchel Ranch Road close to Fanning’s home and the school. The sign will let drivers know how fast they are traveling and to slow down if needed.

Hillsborough County

After speaking with Tracy Miller who works at a Citgo gas station who witnessed excessive speeding along busy Riverview Drive and 78th Street, Leslee spoke with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, who beefed up patrols, handed out citations, and completed a traffic study on Riverview Drive.

And how about that speeding sting along Mobley Rd, where deputies pulled over 100 drivers in one week, completed two traffic studies and left resident Speed Buster supporter Bill Hensel smiling? The “Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office really did an outstanding job,” beamed Hensel.

Pinellas County

In Largo, Ray Raulerson and Leslee clocked cars speeding by horses on his street. There are finally saw solar-powered speed signs installed Donegan Road.

Polk County

And Auburndale police helped Polk County residents Mike and Kristy by placing speed feedback signs on Lemon Street, near the child’s school.

These positive changes, along with many others, come as a result of the public contacting Leslee about speeding concerns. So if you have a speeding issue and are willing to go on camera about it, please go to her Facebook page “WFLA Leslee,” or @lesleelacey on Twitter, and she may be able to bring speed busters to your street.

