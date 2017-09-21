Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Flatbreads on the Go

Barbecue Chicken Flatbread and Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread

Total Time – Varies (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete either flatbread with chips and salsa, sweet tea, and watermelon chunks for dessert.

These flatbreads are versatile and easy to prepare. They are great for on-the-go families with busy schedules.

Recipe: Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup fresh cilantro

1 (15-oz) package flatbread pizza crusts

8 tablespoons barbecue sauce

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Shred chicken (3 cups). Chop cilantro. Combine chicken and cilantro.

2. Place flatbreads on baking sheet. Spread 4 tablespoons sauce on each flatbread; top with 1 1/2 cups chicken mixture then 1 cup cheese. Bake 8–10 minutes or until golden and crispy. Slice flatbreads; serve.

Note: Bake flatbreads on oven rack for a crispier crust.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 780kcal; FAT 42g; SAT FAT 15g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 140mg; SODIUM 1520mg; CARB 59g; FIBER 8g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 45g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 110%; CALC 60%; IRON 20%

Recipe: Caesar BLT Chicken Flatbread

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

6 slices uncured bacon

1 Deli rotisserie chicken

1 (15-oz) package flatbread pizza crusts

8 tablespoons basil pesto

1 (10-oz) package Caesar salad kit

8 oz prediced tomatoes (1 cup)

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Microwave bacon following package instructions until crispy; let stand to cool. Shred chicken (3 cups). Chop bacon.

2. Place flatbreads on baking sheet. Spread 4 tablespoons basil pesto on each flatbread; top with 1 1/2 cups chicken then sprinkle with bacon. Bake 8–10 minutes or until warmed through.

3. Remove croutons from salad kit; crush into coarse crumbs. Chop romaine and place in medium bowl. Add croutons, remaining salad kit ingredients, and tomatoes to bowl; toss to coat. Top flatbreads with salad mixture; slice and serve.

Note: Bake flatbreads on oven rack for a crispier crust.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 840kcal; FAT 49g; SAT FAT 11g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 115mg; SODIUM 2120mg; CARB 62g; FIBER

11g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 45g; VIT A 100%; VIT C 130%; CALC 20%; IRON 25%