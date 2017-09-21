Polk Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who burglarized Auburndale meat market

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is calling on all social media sleuths to help find a suspect.

A man burglarized the Harvest Meat Market, located at 1095 Berkley Road, at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect broke through two double doors secured by a metal bar.

Once inside, the man went straight for the cash register.

The sheriff’s office said he removed items from under the register and stole cash.

The suspect is described as having a thin beard and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark shit, long dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Detective VanLeaue at 863-297-1101 or 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or go online. You can also submit tips via the P3tips mobile app.

