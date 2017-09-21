Polk Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who burglarized Auburndale meat market

By Published:

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is calling on all social media sleuths to help find a suspect.

A man burglarized the Harvest Meat Market, located at 1095 Berkley Road, at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect broke through two double doors secured by a metal bar.

Once inside, the man went straight for the cash register.

The sheriff’s office said he removed items from under the register and stole cash.

The suspect is described as having a thin beard and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark shit, long dark pants and dark shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Detective VanLeaue at 863-297-1101 or 863-298-6200.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or go online. You can also submit tips via the P3tips mobile app.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s