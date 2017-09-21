Pasco man wanted on drug charges arrested after brandishing toy gun

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 58-year-old Lacoochee man wanted on drug charges was arrested after brandishing what turned out to be a toy gun.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a man seen outside a home located at 21153 Market Street with what appeared to be an AK 47.

Responding officers located Stanley Johnson Sr. and realized he was carrying a toy gun.

Deputies discovered Johnson was wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and charged with contempt of court/arrest order.

He also faces charges for resisting an officer with violence (no, minor injuries), domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm/weapon/ammo, unlawful possession of a concealed handcuff key, according to a charge report.

He’s being held at the Land O’ Lakes Jail on a $40,000 bond.

His toy gun was confiscated and “taken into evidence as property item 1DV for Safe,” an affidavit states.

