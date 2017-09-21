New sinkhole opens near hole that swallowed Apopka home

APOPKA, Fla. —A sinkhole has opened in Apopka, just a half mile from a hole that swallowed a portion of a home Tuesday.

The 30-foot-deep hole was reported just after 11 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Kelly Park Road.

The hole has formed about 100-feet away from a home. Officials have taped off the area and are monitoring the hole.

The hole has opened on the same street where a sinkhole swallowed a portion of a home on Tuesday.

Orange County’s sinkhole expert said that particular area of Apopka, near Rock Springs, has very thin soil and the springs have cavities. After all the rain that came through with Irma, that soil would have been washed away, making sinkholes much more likely.

