Man in critical condition after falling off road striping machine in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) –  A road worker suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after falling off of a moving striping machine in Clearwater early Thursday morning.

Clearwater police say it happened around 1:30 a.m.

A road crew was doing some striping along Gulf to Bay Boulevard near Old Coachman Road. A man on the back of the striping machine fell to the ground when the machine hit a rough patch of asphalt.

The 60-year-old Leonard Singh hit his head when he fell. He was first taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition and was then airlifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The accident closed part of Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

