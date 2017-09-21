Kenneth City Fall Festival

The Town of Kenneth City will celebrate its third annual Fall Festival on Saturday October 7, 2017, from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, at the Community Hall located at 4600 58th St. N, Kenneth City, FL 33709.

New this year, the Town will offer Scarecrow Building 101! Bring your friends, family, scout group, club or sports team and join the fun! We’ll provide the hay for stuffing and the twine for tying, and are seeking donations of burlap, paper bags, long pants, sleeved shirts, hats and old boots for building. If you happen to be “Fall cleaning” your closets, please drop off your unwanted clothing, boots and accessories to Kenneth City Town Hall at 6000 54th Avenue North. Come build your scarecrow with us! It’s a great way to show your community spirit and/or advertise your business! Scarecrows may be taken home after completion, and you can even bring your own accessories for customization.

Do you have a few hours to spare? If so, we want you! Volunteering is a fun and easy way to explore your interests and passions. Please consider sharing your experience, skills and interests with your community. Volunteers are needed for Scarecrow Building 101, children’s rides and other family friendly activities. Your commitment to serving your community is an opportunity to feel good about yourself while investing in the future of others with valuable use of your time. It’s fast and easy to get started making an impact on your community and the people around you. Contact the Town of Kenneth City at 727-498-8948 or email gattiss@KennethCityFL.org.