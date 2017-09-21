Hurricane Maria regains strength as Cat 3, lashes NE Dominican Republic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria has re-intensified with 115 mph winds and is now lashing the northeastern Dominican Republic after paralyzing Puerto Rico with landslides, flooding and downed trees.

“Maria has re-strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane overnight. The tropical storm force winds are finally exiting Puerto Rico, but flooding rains continue. As Maria tracks north, staying well east of Florida, it will help bring in drier air for the Tampa Bay area next week,” said Storm Team Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Hurricane Maria is expected to pass near the Turks and Caicos later today.

As of 5 a.m., Maria was about 70 miles north of Punta Cana Dominican Republic and about 220 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island.

Maria is expected to stay far away from Florida’s east coast.

Here is a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Puerto Plata

Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic west of Puerto Plata to the northern border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti

Dominican Republic west of Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Cabo Engano

