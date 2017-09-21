Fall Food Intolerances

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Sherry Torkos, B.Sc.Phm., R.Ph., is a pharmacist, author, certified fitness instructor and
health enthusiast who enjoys sharing her passion with others. She graduated with honors from
the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1992. Since that time she has been
practicing holistic pharmacy in the Niagara region of Ontario. Her philosophy of practice is to
integrate conventional and complementary therapies to optimize health and prevent disease.
Torkos has won several national pharmacy awards for providing excellence in patient care. As
a leading health expert, she has delivered hundreds of lectures to medical professionals and
the public. Torkos is frequently interviewed on news shows throughout North America and
abroad. She has authored 18 books and booklets, including, “Saving Women’s Hearts,” “The
Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine” and “The Glycemic Index Made Simple.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s