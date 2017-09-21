Fall Food Intolerances

Sherry Torkos, B.Sc.Phm., R.Ph., is a pharmacist, author, certified fitness instructor and

health enthusiast who enjoys sharing her passion with others. She graduated with honors from

the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1992. Since that time she has been

practicing holistic pharmacy in the Niagara region of Ontario. Her philosophy of practice is to

integrate conventional and complementary therapies to optimize health and prevent disease.

Torkos has won several national pharmacy awards for providing excellence in patient care. As

a leading health expert, she has delivered hundreds of lectures to medical professionals and

the public. Torkos is frequently interviewed on news shows throughout North America and

abroad. She has authored 18 books and booklets, including, “Saving Women’s Hearts,” “The

Canadian Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine” and “The Glycemic Index Made Simple.”

