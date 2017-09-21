Deputies: Pasco women beat female driver unconscious in road rage encounter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pasco County women face battery charges after a witness recorded them beating another woman during a road rage encounter.

Investigators say at 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 19, Shelley Lyn Gemberling, 49, and Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, got into an argument with a female driver at the intersection of Little Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey.

The victim was inside her vehicle which was at the intersection in the left lane of Little Road. Gemberling and Scarduzio’s vehicle was in the right lane.

Investigators say Gemberling and Scarduzio got out of their vehicle and approached the open driver’s window, reached in and grabbed the victim by her hair and neck and pulled her outside through the window.

The victim fell to the ground and then Gemberling and Scarduzio began punching her on her face and body.

Detectives say the victim lost consciousness and suffered a broken nose and other injuries. Gemberling and Scarduzio did not stop beating the victim until a citizen intervened.

A witness reported seeing Gemberling pulling the victim out of the vehicle through the window. The witness said she did not see the victim strike the suspects at any time, but did see the suspects strike the victim. The witness also said that Scarduzio hit the victim multiple times while the victim was on the ground.

Video recorded by a witness showed the victim on the ground –motionless- while Scarduzio hit her.

The victim told deputies that Gemberling and Scarduzio approached her because of a traffic incident. As the victim tried to raise her window, the pair reached into her vehicle and grabbed her by her hair and throat, then pulled her out of the vehicle and began beating her.

Deputies say Scarduzio denied punching the victim in the face but did say she hit her with her open hand. Gemberling allegedly told deputies that the victim got out of her vehicle and pushed her.

Alicia Nicole Scarduzio, 20, and Kelly Lyn Gamberling, 49, were arrested and charged with burglary and aggravated battery and were booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

