TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews are battling a 2-alarm warehouse fire in Tampa, News Channel 8 has learned.

The fire broke out at a building near the intersection of 50th Street and Hillsborough Avenue.

It may have been caused by an explosion, but that has not been confirmed.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.