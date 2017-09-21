Cops: Vandals shatter windows at Sarasota fire station

Published:
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fire station in Sarasota was vandalized twice last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to detectives, two hurricane resistant windows were shattered on two separate occasions, resulting in an estimated $4,000 worth of damage. This happened once on August 3 and again on August 31. On both occasions, deputies found small marbles and stones that may have been thrown using a slingshot.

Detectives said anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.  Tipsters can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling 941.366.TIPS, or online at www.SarasotaCrimeStoppers.com.

