Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream offers 2 new haunted attractions

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle GuyardoStorm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann By and Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Blood-curdling screams can be heard throughout Tampa as Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream kicks off this weekend. The annual scare-fest at the amusement park offers haunted houses in addition to its standard thrill rides.

Howl-O-Scream participants get to walk through the seven haunted houses, each with a different theme.

This year, Busch Gardens is debuting two new houses. One is named “Demented Dimensions” where every room is a different universe and rules of this world do not apply. Dangers lurk behind every corner. From the upside down attic to the library that comes to life, you will pass from world to world in an attempt to escape with your life and an intact bladder.

“As you go through the house, things get twisted and turned before you hopefully make your way out the end,” explained Ben DeWitt, Entertainment Project Managers for Busch Gardens.

In the “Undead Arena” game show, this year’s second new haunted attraction, you enter with your friends to see zombies in a game show, but you are quickly separated from your friends and must find your way through the game show studio and the holding area where the zombies eat.

“Every turn that you make, every scare position that we find, it’s either a set up for a scare or a distraction or a startle position. There is a science to it for sure,” said DeWitt.

As DeWitt walked News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann through the Demented Dimension house during the day, it is easy to see how the props would come to life when the theatrical lighting hits them.

During the walk-through, Sparky the Clown and Jinx the Alien popped out from behind corners and screams and giggles ensued.

“It’s really something just about anyone can do as long as you’re willing to be a little silly and put yourself out there. It’s something we can teach just about anyone to do,” said DeWitt.

The Howl-O-Scream continues at Busch Gardens until October 29. Single night tickets are $39.99 and you can enter the park at 5 pm. Get more info about Howl-O-Scream here.

