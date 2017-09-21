Body camera video shows police tackle teen with autism

Published:
Buckeye Police Department

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye, Arizona are defending an officer’s actions after a confrontation with a teen with autism two months ago.

Police released body camera footage of the incident Monday.

The boy’s family and lawyer say the teen sustained abrasions to his back, eye and arm when he brushed up against a tree and then was taken to the ground by the policeman.

Police say the officer is a state certified trainer in drug-use recognition.

The officer noticed a teen alone in a city park July 19 and saw him move his hand to his face in a manner consistent with inhaling.

The teen turned to walk away and the officer tried to detain him.

The boy’s caretaker arrived on the scene, told the officer the teen is autistic and he was released.

