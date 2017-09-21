Bodily fluids found in soap dispensers at Detroit airport

DETROIT (WFLA) – An investigation is underway in Detroit after police found what appears to be bodily fluids in bathroom soap dispensers at the Detroit Metro Airport, WXYZ reports.

The substance still hasn’t been identified because it hasn’t been tested, but police believe it’s a bodily fluid—and it’s not spit.

Police said the culprit likely has access to the restrooms and is holding a grudge.

The substance was found in a few of the bathrooms, but not all terminals were affected. Workers are still going through and replacing all of the airport’s soap dispensers as a precaution.

