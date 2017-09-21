Boat carrying 4 goes missing off Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria

.MIAMI (AP) – The search is on for a boat that went missing off Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria with two adults and two children aboard.
The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami said in a news release that the vessel named Ferrel sent a distress call Wednesday saying it was disabled and adrift in seas with 20-foot waves and 100 mph winds.
Communications were lost with the boat near Vieques, Puerto Rico.
The Coast Guard, U.S. Navy and British Royal Navy are all assisting in the search Thursday.
It includes an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters. The names of those on the vessel were not released.
