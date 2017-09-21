Big Top Flea Market vendors worry building is unsafe after Hurricane Irma

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Big Top Flea Market is closed to customers Thursday, but there’s one thing that’s wide open: the roof to Building P.

Vendor Jack Spielvogel shot cell phone video that he claims shows tables, shelves and merchandise exposed after Hurricane Irma roared through.

“I got a call on Wednesday from one of the vendors who said I should come down and check my spot, because the roof had blown off,” he said.

That was last week. Since then, Spielvogel said he has witnessed unsafe conditions while working at the flea market.

“When I left Sunday, it was still a hazard. It was wires hanging down, electrical wires,” he said.

He snapped pictures that show ripped insulation and low hanging wires.

He’s worried management isn’t working hard or fast enough to patch the roof, which he fears could cause a customer to get hurt.

“They were walking through as if the market was open. They were walking through my spot and from the video, it really didn’t look safe to me and I kept asking them to leave,” said Spielvogel.

News Channel 8 tried repeatedly to get in touch with management and left messages at the flea market, but they weren’t returned.

Spielvogel said he lost 80 percent of his merchandise because of the storm.

