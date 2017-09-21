Best of the Bay

What are YOUR favorite local people, places, artists, retailers, events, scandals, and more?

YOU nominated. YOU voted. Now, let’s party! Join us to celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s best at the Best of the Bay Awards Party presented by Tampa Bay Rowdies with an awards ceremony and food and drink samples from the best restaurants from around the Tampa Bay area!

Get your hands on a copy of CL’s annual Best of the Bay issue a night early; sample your way around food and drink stations; rub elbows with the locals who have made the Tampa Bay area an amazing place to live, work, and play; and much more!

Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay Awards Party 2017
presented by Tampa Bay Rowdies
Wed., Sept. 27th, 2017 | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Mahaffey Theater | 400 1st St. S. in St. Pete

cltampa.com/botbparty

