Amazon reviewing its site after bomb-making materials report

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon says it is reviewing its website after a British TV report said that the online retailer recommended purchasing ingredients together that could make a bomb.
Channel 4 News in London said that when it tried to buy certain chemicals on Amazon, the website’s “frequently bought together” section suggested products that could help build a bomb.
Amazon.com Inc., based in Seattle, says it only sells products that comply with U.K. laws. The company also says that it will continue to work closely with police and law enforcement agencies if needed to assist their investigations.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Tampa Bay area museums free, deals for ‘Free Museum Day’
- ‘End of the world’ September 23? NASA says don’t count on it
- ‘Single and sexy’ sign gets Florida woman’s power back after Irma
- Man buys toddler stuffed dinosaurs for heartbreaking reason
- VIDEO: Bobcat and baby spotted wandering in Tampa backyard
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD