8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Sept. 21-24

1. Gourmet Festival (Thursday)

Grab a date and enjoy signature dishes from Tampa Bay’s finest restaurants and beverage purveyors. Get the details

2. Skyway: A Contemporary Collaboration (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

This weekend is your last chance to see this exclusive exhibit. Get the details

3. RENT – 20th Anniversary Tour (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The fan-favorite musical comes to Tampa Bay! Get the details

4. Fourth Friday (Friday)

Enjoy the first day of Fall with the whole family on Tampa’s beautiful River Walk. Get the details

5. Free Museum Day (Saturday)

Visit museums all around the Tampa Bay area for FREE. Get the details

6. Harry Potter Sorting Ceremony Dinner (Saturday)

Wands at the ready! Find out which house you belong in and enjoy some Hogwarts themed food. Get the details

7. Tea for Tots (Sunday)

Kids can lift their pinkies too while they enjoy special readings of signature books. Get the details

8. White Party (Sunday)

Time to spend your Sunday Fun Day brunching downtown in your favorite pre-labor day outfit. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY