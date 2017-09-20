Woman arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old Sarasota woman was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries and credit card fraud, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 17, a male victim contacted deputies to report a stolen credit card. He said it was taken from an unlocked vehicle at his home in the 4800 block of Higel Avenue in Siesta Key. Hours after the card was stolen, an online purchase was made and delivered to 2375 Tangerine Drive in Sarasota. Detectives obtained surveillance video from a neighbor’s home that captured a woman, later identified as Sarah Young, going through vehicles at the victim’s residence.

On August 8, another man reported his credit card stolen from a vehicle in the 5200 block of Siesta Cove Drive. The card was used to make a purchase that was delivered to the same address on Tangerine Drive.

Investigators were able to obtain subscriber information for the internet account associated with the home and identified Sarah Young as the person responsible. They said Young matched the description of the woman seen in surveillance video.

On Friday, she was taken into custody for questioning and admitted to fraudulent credit card use and countless vehicle burglaries in the area, detectives said.

She was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal use of personal identification information.

Young was released on a $6,000 bond. An investigation into the incident is ongoing with more charges pending.

